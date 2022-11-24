Sony is said to be planning to launch its next-generation PlayStation "sometime after 2026".

According to a document submitted to the UK’s CMA for the investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it's likely the follow-up to the PS5 will be released in early 2027.

However, this is only tentative as Sony has not officially given a date.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that First-party PlayStation games will likely take a year to launch on PC.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst explained that in the future there will be around a 12-month gap between PC and PS releases, although they are likely to exclude live-service games from the rule.

In an interview with Julian Chieze, he said: "It's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC … there are more players and that's really helpful. I think going forward, we'll see at least a year between releases on [Playstation] and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games."

Hulst further explained that is because they are a "little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, strong engagement right away, right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live-service offerings go day-and-date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

Earlier this year. Sony promised 10 new live-service PlayStation games by 2026.

Following the tech giant's acquisition of Bungie, Sony set out its plans to use the video game developer's expertise to deliver a host of titles over the next few years.

Speaking during an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totok said: "Our studios will learn from Bungie, that is a strong wish we have the Bungie side is willing to work closely with us."