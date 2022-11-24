CUPRA has teamed with RÆBURN to design a collection of ecocars.

The manufacturer has marked its inaugural completely electric vehicle by collabing with the brand that has style and sustainability at its core to create a custom wrap using their iconic parachute design.

The design - a brown and orange geometric pattern - was unveiled at the Protein Studios in London after it was devised by the two partners to showcase the car’s athletic design.

It was created with RÆBURN’s signature colour blocking in tandem with earth tones and feel alongside the CUPRA Born's competitive vibe with an eco twist.

In addition to the car wrap, RÆBURN have made an womenswear ensemble - using recycled material SEAQUAL® YARN, the one used in all their car’s interiors - deploying the RÆBURN's iconic parachute material, which will be showcased at the RÆBURN Lab in Hackney until 2023.

Chris Raeburn, the Creative Director at RÆBURN said: "Everything I create is designed to be stylish, responsible and practical, so I was really excited to work with a brand like CUPRA that echoes this in everything they do. It's been really interesting learning about the sustainable materials used in the all-electric CUPRA Born and working with these to create a bespoke piece. I'm really happy to have brought the CUPRA Born's sustainable and sleek touches to life through my designs and to be supporting the switch to electric vehicles."

CUPRA’s head of marketing Andy McGregor added: "At CUPRA, we delight in challenging car industry norms; and when it came to the creation of our first all-electric CUPRA Born, it was important that we explored every possible way to optimise its sustainability credentials. We're delighted to offer the customer a choice of recycled interiors with reformed plastic sea waste in SEAQUAL® Yarn and also recycled polyesters. CUPRA is fast becoming known for its standout design too, so partnering with a sustainable studio like RÆBURN was the perfect fit. We hope this collaboration will amplify just how powerful, sustainable and stylish all-electric mobility can be!"