Aled Jones says the world will never see another "amazing woman" like the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 51-year-old classical singer had the honour of meeting the British monarch - who passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022, being succeeded by her son King Charles III - on several occasions, from when he was a boy soprano to adulthood.

Aled - who also performed for Her Majesty - says Elizabeth's 70 years of unwavering service to the UK and Commonwealth is something that deserves the utmost respect and is a feat that is unlikely to ever be repeated.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, the 'Walking in the Air' singer said: "I’ve got loads of memories of the Queen, as both boy and man. It was always special, and you need to up your game because she’s the Queen.

"She was always gracious, always fun, and always interested. She was an amazing woman, what a lifetime of service she gave. "We probably will never see the like of her again. She put Britain on the map as Great Britain, not just Britain."

Aled has just released his new album 'Christmas with Aled and Russell' along with Russell Watson, and the tenor talent also had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth on many occasions and singing for her.

Russell is still astounded that just days before her death she was still carrying out her duties, including appointing Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister.

In a joint interview, Russell said: "We both sang for her on so many occasions. Aled and I have both been involved with so many Royal Variety Performances and Remembrance Days and Jubilee celebrations. Over the years, between us, there’s been many times that we’ve sung for the Queen and the Royal Family.

“One of the things I found most incredible is she was still upholding public service duties up until a couple of days before she passed away. You could tell in that picture of her where she met Liz Truss for the first time she still had that magnanimous smile and that twinkle in her eye, and that was just before she passed. It is incredible."

As well as their new festive LP, Aled and Russell are currently on tour, singing your favourite Christmas carols and songs and more.

Go to Axs.com for tickets and more information.