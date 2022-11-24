Chloe Lattanzi paid an emotional tribute to her late mum Olivia Newton-John at the ARIA Awards.

The 36-year-old star broke down in tears as she remember her mother - who sadly died in August aged 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer - appeared on screen during the event at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion this week.

She said: "Thank you so much for doing this beautiful tribute to my mum. She was so grateful and so moved by all of the support that she received from Australia during her cancer battle."

She appeared choked up and held her hand to her heart before continuing with her heartbreaking speech.

She added: "Excuse me. I just wanted to say thank you so much for remembering her so beautifully and I ask that you continue to remember my mum and honour her by supporting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre so that my mum's dream can come true. A world without cancer.

"Please enjoy the world without cancer. Please enjoy the night, live it up, have fun, enjoy the tribute and enjoy life like my mum did. Thank you so much."

Olivia's breast cancer started in 1992 when she was 44 years old, with the disease returning twice in 2013 and 2017.

She spent 30 years sharing her turbulent battle against the illness, along with her treatments and hope for survival.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced the sad news of the Hollywood legend's passing in August.

He said of the actress, who was propelled to fame after playing Sandy in 1978 musical ‘Grease’: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural.

“We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”