Cher has insisted "love doesn't know math" as she reflects on her relationship with Alexander Edwards.

The 'Believe' hitmaker recently confirmed she is in a relationship with her 36-year-old boyfriend - who is 40 years younger than her - and while she has admitted the age gap "looks strange on paper", she doesn't think it's an issue.

She tweeted: "On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says Love Doesn’t Know Math (sic)"

She added: "We're grownups (sic)"

A fan replied to offer her a message of support and urging her to ignore any naysayers, noting "one person’s happiness doesn’t depend on what others think or say".

The 76-year-old singer responded: "BABE,SOME MARCH 2 A DIFFERENT DRUMMER,I Dance 2 One (sic)"

Meanwhile, another fan asked what her beau's best qualities are, and the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' star had a cheeky answer ready.

She wrote: "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers (sic)"

Earlier this month, Cher confirmed her romance with the music producer after setting tongues wagging by sharing a photo with Alexander - who has three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose - with a red heart emoji on Twitter at the weekend, days after the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a date night at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on November 2.

Responding to those calling out their age difference, Cher snapped back: "I'm Not Defending us.

"Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn' Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone. (sic)"

When another user questioned Alexander's "motives and intentions", she replied: "Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [plane emoji] FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS. (sic)"

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, with whom she had a 16-year age gap.

The music legend has been married twice before to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.