Mollie King has given birth to a baby girl.

The former Saturdays singer and her fiance Stuart Broad shared photos of themselves embracing daughter Arabella while out on a walk, but have revealed no other details about when the tot was born.

The joint Instagram post was posted on Thursday (24.11.22) and captioned: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad.

"We have never been so in love."

Although it isn't know when Mollie gave birth, two weeks ago the 35-year-old beauty reflected on how her life was about to change.

Alongside a photo of her cuddling her beloved dog, she wrote: "Both our lives are about the change over the next few weeks…I think it’s safe to say we’re as clueless at each other! We’ve got this Alf."

Mollie revealed last moth she was expecting a baby girl.

Sharing a video from her gender-reveal party, she wrote on Instagram: "Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget.

"For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.

"Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it. It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember."

But Molly has been convinced over recent months that they were destined to have a baby boy.

She said: "It feels weird to be saying this because we've only just told the family, but we're actually having a little girl!

"Having got five nephews, we were convinced we were going to be having a little boy as well, but we're over the moon to find out it's a little girl."

Molly also revealed that she's determined to encourage her daughter to follow her dreams.

She said: "We would have been happy either way obviously and I just want her to grow up knowing that she can be exactly who she wants to be. I want her to know that the things that she goes to bed dreaming of can come true."