Kim Kardashian reunited with her sister Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, for a Friendsgiving dinner with incarcerated young men.

The SKIMS founder, 42, celebrated Thanksgiving (24.11.22) this week with the 31-year-old basketball player and inmates from Camp Kilpatrick, a juvenile detention camp located in the Santa Monica Mountain, which is known for its sports programme.

Kim - who is known for her justice reform work - captioned a series of photos from the meal: "This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me. Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!(sic)"

It's said Khloe, 38, is happy for Tristan to be involved in some family celebrations during the holidays.

A source told HollywoodLife: “Despite the issues Khloe and Tristan have had in the past, she’s been able to remain focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with him.

“They had a nice time celebrating Halloween together because they kept it all about the kids. If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of parenting, then Khloe is all for it.”

Khloe has daughter True, four, and a baby boy - who has not yet been named and was born via surrogate - with Tristan.

He fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols in 2021, despite knowing he had a son on the way with the Good American co-founder.