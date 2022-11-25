Kendall Jenner is moving to a ranch after revealing her horse is having a baby via surrogate.

The 818 Tequila founder is planning to relocate so there is enough space for her and her horses.

Speaking on the finale episode of 'The Kardashians' season two, she said of her future plans: "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all these things, but … I'm moving to a ranch."

A producer told her: "You're going to end up with horses somewhere," to which she quipped: "I am an actual cowgirl."

On a previous episode, the reality star found out her horse was set to welcome a calf.

She shouted out while having glam: "Oh my gosh! I'm having a baby… horse."

She told her beauty team: "I just got the news ...

"We have an embryo, remember I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, 'I really want to get something great for Kendall for her birthday,' and I was like, 'Sperm. Horse sperm.'"

The baby horse's dad is an Olympian just like Kendall's dad Caitlyn Jenner - who was Bruce Jenner before transitioning.

In a confessional, she explained: "We're doing it via surrogacy, it's really interesting. So you buy sperm, like you find a stud, like mine was an Olympian."

Meanwhile, Kendall has just split from Devin Booker for the second time.

The 27-year-old model has been in an on/off relationship with the 26-year-old NBA player since 2021, and although the pair are said to have "quietly" split for a second time in October, a source close to 'The Kardashians' star has alleged that their breakup was merely a result of scheduling issues.

The insider told E! News: "Their schedules weren't lining u and eventually the relationship really took its course. There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

The insider went on to claim that Kendall is in "great spirits" since calling it quits with Devin and is focusing on taking her company to the "next level" so is not interested in finding someone new.

The source added: "Kendall is in great spirits since the split. She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work. She's not really open to dating right now."

The apparent split comes months after Kendall and Devon first split, with Page Six reporting in June they were on “different pages” about their relationship.

Not long after news broke they had ended their two-year relationship, the pair were photographed together at Soho House in Malibu.