Mariah Carey was joined by her two children during her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The pop superstar kicked off the holiday season on Thursday (24.11.22) by performing her classic track 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' at the end of the show and during her set, two large gift boxes opened to reveal her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe who danced alongside their mother for the rest of the song.

The kids' dad is Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon, who recently became dad to his 11th child while he also has one more baby on the way.

The annual festive parade also featured performances from stars including Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Sean Paul, Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Lea Michele and Dionne Warwick as well as the cast of 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'.

In a post on Instagram after the performance, Mariah gave a shout out to her kids, writing: "Happy Thanksgiving!!!Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily [fans] and for the precious moments in life. Now it's reaaaallly [Christmas] time!!! "

She previously announced plans to join the parade last week admitting it was a dream come true for her, writing in a post on Instagram: "My childhood dream is coming to life! I'm going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year's @macys Thanksgiving day parade."

Mariah has been a staple over the holidays across the years and for the 2022 season she is performing two festive concerts in New York and Toronto. The Big Apple show will be recorded for a TV special called 'Merry Christmas To All'.