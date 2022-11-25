Cuba Gooding Jr has "100 percent changed" since pleading guilty to one-count of forcible touching.

The 54-year-old actor previously admitted to touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018, and Cuba insists he's now "ten times more aware of what is going on around [him]".

The Hollywood star - who agreed to attend counselling for six months as part of his plea deal - explained: "It's funny too because I don't want this to stop me connecting with my fans.

"I don't want this to stop me connecting with the gregarious behaviour in terms of the positive energy that I have.

"I'm ten times more aware of what is going on around me and I just use that as my focus."

The acclaimed actor was originally accused of violating three different women in New York City in 2018 and 2019. However, he only pleaded guilty to one of the allegations and insists he "didn't mean to to disrespect anyone".

Cuba told 'Piers Morgan Uncensored': "You have to live in your truth, and I know in my truth, I didn't mean to to disrespect anyone."

The 'Jerry Maguire' star also revealed that he's received strong support from the public over recent months.

He shared: "There's video footage of the interactions with these women that showed the truth of what happened. And it's funny, so I had so many people come up to me in the street and say, 'I support you, I saw the video'... but the one thing that I found that really hit me, and I said, 'Okay now it's time for me to mention this, to talk about it.'

"Basically, I started this career loved, and people were all like, Oh his energy!' Nothing's changed with me!"