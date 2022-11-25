Ray Liotta's fiancee finds life "unbearable" without the late actor.

Jacy Nittolo will always treasure her time with the 'Goodfellas' star - who died in May aged 67 - but admitted the months since he passed away have been incredibly painful.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable.

“I find it hard to breathe without him.

“Today and every day I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life."

Jacy - who has Dax, Chazz, Joey and Jade with ex-husband Joey Nittolo - went on to express her gratitude to her loved ones, including both her family and Ray and his ex-wife Michelle Grace's daughter Karsen, 23.

She added in her post for Thanksgiving on Thursday (24.11.22): "I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going.

“I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life.

“I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful.”

The 47-year-old businesswoman - who got engaged to Ray in December 2020 - got a tattoo in honour of the 'Black Bird' star in August.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of herself in the tattoo parlour, she wrote on Instagram at the time: "Yesterday marked 3 months. . It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me.

What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work. @markmahoney_ssc Thank you @babspatrick for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it."(sic)

Back in June, Jacy could hardly believe that it had been a month since she lost her husband-to-be and claimed there were "no words" to truly describe the pain she was feeling.

She wrote: "It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.(sic)"