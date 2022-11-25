Filming on 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' is on hold until the new year.

The last season of the US reality show came to an end in the autumn with dramatic scenes later playing out in the reunion special which aired in October but fans will have to wait until 2023 for their next helping of drama as producer Andy Cohen has confirmed the cast and crew are taking a break.

When asked about the show, he told E! News: "'Beverly Hills', we’re taking a minute break. And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year."

He went on to add work will continue on the spin-offs revealing: "We’re shooting the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ that I’m excited about, and then we’ll get ‘Legacy’ going."

News of the show's break comes after dramatic scenes in the reunion special in which Kathy Hilton has accused Lisa Rinna of being the "biggest bully in Hollywood". The 63-year-old socialite hit out at her 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' co-star, telling her: "You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."

Later the reunion show's host Andy Cohen reads out allegations made by Lisa about Kathy. He said: "Lisa said that you said, 'Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s***. I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.' " Lisa then insisted: "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton." But Kathy hit back saying: "Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up." She then said to Lisa: "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it."