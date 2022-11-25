Mike Tindall revealed he would wear jeans and a T-shirt to breakfast during his stays at Buckingham Palace.

The 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' star opened up about life as a member of the royal family as the husband of Anne, Princess Royal's daughter Zara and revealed he's enjoyed plenty of overnight stays at the royal residence in London - and admitted it's actually a lot more informal than most would think.

The revelation came on an episode of the ITV jungle show where he was being grilled by campmate Owen Warner, who asked Mike: "Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?" and the former rugby ace replied: "More than most."

The 44-year-old former sportsman went on: "A lot of it’s all the state rooms and there’s only a little bit of living. Yeah I’ve stayed there."

Owen then asked: "In the morning could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?" and Mike responded: "No, jeans and a tee."

Mike then spoke about his early days dating Zara, admitting he knew she was Princess Anne's daughter from the start but he insisted he wasn't intimidated by her royal status.

He said: "Yeah [I knew she was royal], because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby."

When asked if he felt any pressure because of her status, he replied: "No because we were friends first and then [Princes] William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times. Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating."

The couple first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup and they married in Edinburgh in 2011 and went on to become parents to two daughters, Mia and Lena, and a son named Lucas.