Kate Hudson finds filming sex scenes "mechanical" but admitted they can "get awkward".

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress admitted shooting intimate moments with another actor can be "enjoyable", but it's largely a technical process so there isn't much "fun" involved.

Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', fellow guest Stormzy asked her: "When I see sex scenes I'm like, 'How do you lot do that?' Of course it's your job but… as your average punter, it looks extremely difficult. Can there be… arousal… everyone's thought it!"

Kate laughingly replied: "Interesting question. I think it's so mechanical and there's so many people around.

"Usually they close the set and you kind of have to talk it out and the boys wear belts. It's very… tucked.

"It kind of takes the fun out of it, I guess. Sometimes it's more enjoyable than other times. It just depends on the circumstance and the safety that you feel with that actor and how safe the space feels. It can get awkward."

The 43-year-old actress has made a number of romantic comedies with Matthew McConaughey over the years and though she loves working with the actor, they didn't have a great experience shooting 2008's 'Fool's Gold'.

She said: "That was definitely not that fun to shoot.

"Ocean, swimming and kissing is not always pleasant. Things happen in the ocean, like yuckiness… we're like treading water trying to stay above water.

"Matthew and I have had very romantic kisses and then we've had very non-romantic kisses. So a sequel would really bring some interesting things.'

"I like how real Matthew is… we have a little bit of a fighting spirit with each other, we know how to push each other's buttons.

"We work hard, play hard. To me, Matthew's such an original and so authentically who you think he is, is who he is."

And she revealed the pair would be open to a sequel to their classic romcom 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days'.

She said: "We both have the same feeling about it; if for some reason a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it.

"I love working with Matthew. I don't know… I'm sure it would start with marital conflict. Or maybe… I have no idea. 'How To Lose A Husband in 20 Years'?"

