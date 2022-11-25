Microsoft says many PlayStation games are 'better quality' than Xbox games

Published
2022/11/25 13:00 (GMT)

Microsoft has admitted Sony's PlayStation has "more exclusive games" and many are "better quality" than Xbox games.

As the firm's buyout of Activision hangs in balance, it has informed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it views its rival as the "dominant console provider".

Microsoft said: “In addition to being the dominant console provider, Sony is also a powerful game publisher.

Sony is roughly equivalent in size to Activision and nearly double the size of Microsoft's game publishing business.

“There were over 280 exclusive first and third-party titles on PlayStation in 2021, nearly five times as many as on Xbox.”

Microsoft added: “Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are better quality. […] Both Sony's and Nintendo's exclusive first-party games rank among the best-selling in Europe and worldwide. Current Sony exclusive content includes prominent first-party titles such as 'The Last of Us', 'Ghost of Tsushima', 'God of War', and 'Spider-Man'.”

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

iPhone supplier apologises after protests break out
Microsft has now claimed GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet shift 10 million copies in 3 days
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder

Recommended