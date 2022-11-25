'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' have shifted 10 million copies within three days of release.

Both launched on November 18, and have surpassed Sony’s 'God of War Ragnarök', which shifted 5.1 million copies.

The Nintendo games were just voted the UK's best-selling physical release of 2022, out of the likes of 'God of War Ragnarok', 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' and 'FIFA 23'.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon 2023 World Championships are coming to Japan for the first time.

The next edition of the annual event will take place in Yokohama - making it only the second time it was hosted outside of North America after this year’s was set in London.

In addition, it will be the first showcase involving 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' as the main game used in the contests.