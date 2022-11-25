Pokemon Scarlet and Violet shift 10 million copies in 3 days

Published
2022/11/25 13:00 (GMT)

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' have shifted 10 million copies within three days of release.

Both launched on November 18, and have surpassed Sony’s 'God of War Ragnarök', which shifted 5.1 million copies.

The Nintendo games were just voted the UK's best-selling physical release of 2022, out of the likes of 'God of War Ragnarok', 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' and 'FIFA 23'.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon 2023 World Championships are coming to Japan for the first time.

The next edition of the annual event will take place in Yokohama - making it only the second time it was hosted outside of North America after this year’s was set in London.

In addition, it will be the first showcase involving 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' as the main game used in the contests.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

iPhone supplier apologises after protests break out
Microsft has now claimed GTA 6 is coming in 2024
Microsoft says many PlayStation games are 'better quality' than Xbox games
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds over book signature blunder

Recommended