An iPhone manufacturer has apologised after protests break out.

Foxconn, an Apple supplier, has issued an apology for a “technical error” with its payment software that delayed payment at a factory in the city of Zhengzhou in China, which prompted a mass walk out that was live streamed.

Those sharing the footage claim that police were violent with those seeking their wages. A worker told the BBC News that the matter has been rectified.

They said they were in an ongoing communication process with the impacted employees about their missing pay and bonuses

In October, increasing levels of COVID-19 caused the premises to be locked down, with some members of staff having to break out in order to go home. Those that got out were replaced by others who were, in turn, offered huge bonuses.

However, one of the new additions alleged their employment contracts were edited so they "could not get the subsidy promised", and detained without food.

In a statement on Thursday (24.11.2022), they said "technical error occurred during the onboarding process", and that the hiring process and terms was "the same as agreed [in the] official recruitment posters".

China - who has been suffering record daily COVID-19 cases - have stuck to their zero covid policy despite the advice of the International Monetary Fund due to the impact on its GDP.

They said: "Although the zero-Covid strategy has become nimbler over time, the combination of more contagious Covid variants and persistent gaps in vaccinations have led to the need for more frequent lockdowns, weighing on consumption and private investment, including in housing."