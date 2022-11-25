Bella Hadid has been named GQ magazine's most stylish person on the planet.

The 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid - has been hailed by the publication as the "best-dressed person" on Earth.

The magazine explained: "Menswear. Womenswear. Streetwear. Workwear. Smartwear. Wavywear. Few can wear it all (and pull it off). But few are Bella Hadid, the princess that was promised, she of abundant angles, the chosen one who really can wear anything – and our best-dressed person on the planet.

"As soon as the 'Real Housewives' progeny hit supermodel rank, the dam was broken on a flood of fits that stand toe-to-toe – and often above – the stuff she’s actually paid to wear."

GQ was particularly enthusiastic about Bella's menswear style.

The magazine said: "Our favourite version, and the one that secured Hadid the top spot: Menswear Bella. Tailoring. Prada loafers. Big denim jackets. LSD fur trappers. There was even a tie at one point. It’s wavy, classic, and uncomplicated all at once. Hadid does menswear better than most men – and she can still wear everything and anything else."

Meanwhile, Bella previously admitted that she hasn't had a stylist for two years.

The brunette beauty - who is the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid - also revealed that she's learned to deal with the scrutiny that comes her way.

She said: "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style.

"When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"