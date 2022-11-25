Marie Osmond wants Selena Gomez to play her in a biopic.

The 63-year-old entertainer thinks the former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star would be the ideal choice to portray her younger years because they have shared experience of finding fame when they were children.

She told E! News: "I think Selena Gomez would be amazing, only because she has been through a lot of the things that I've been through.

"I think it's nice to have a child's perspective as being an entertainer, because it's very different."

Marie never feels worried she missed out on her childhood because she prefers to embrace the positives in her life.

She said: "I don't look at life that way. I look at what's a positive. I like to dwell on that more than what I missed."

The 'Paper Roses' singer worked with Hollywood icons including Bob Hope, Lucille Ball and Sonny and Cher in the early days of her career, and she credits the lessons she learned from them for her enduring success.

She said: "They approached it as a job and that everybody around them was just as important, and to work really hard.

"There was no entitlement. There was none of that. It was a job, and to keep improving and improving, and I think that's one of the reasons that I'm still around."

But while she's still performing now, Marie suggested it's unlikely she will revive her classic act with brother Donny Osmond.

She joked of the possibility: "Has hell frozen over?"

She then added: "I never say never because we love each other. We're very supportive of each other."

Marie recently admitted she is becoming more like her mother Olive May, who died in 2004, because she has "chosen" to see the positives in life.

She said: "My mother was a very positive person.

"Looking back, I realised she had a lot of tough things happen in her life, but she chose to find the good.

"Now I find, I'm her. If your life is happier, it's because you choose to see the happy in your life."