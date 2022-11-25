Stormzy appears to have pleaded for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to be “left alone” by her critics on his latest album.

The rapper, 29, is thought to have reached out to the former actress on the track ‘Please’ from his third studio record ‘This is What I Mean’, after he previously defended her in the face of hatred.

As reported by The Sun on Friday night (25.11.22), Stormzy sings: “Please could you lower your tone, please could you get off my phone – and please leave Meghan alone.

“I said please leave Meghan alone, it cuts deep that deep when your house was never your home.

“You want to speak but it’s best that you don’t, under pressure we fold, best believe we’re protecting your throne.”

The Sun said Stormzy also appears to reference Meghan’s falling out with her dad Thomas and seems to compare it to his relationship with his own estranged father on the track, who he said he was willing to forgive for abandoning his family.

He sings: “Please lord give me the strength to forgive my dad because he is flawed and so am I, so who I am to not... to not forgive a man who tries. I see his soul, I know it cries... .”

The rapper said in 2020 there is no "credible" reason for people not to like the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking on New York radio station Hot 97, he said: “Meghan is a sweet woman, she does her thing... and they just hate her.”