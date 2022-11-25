Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal can admit his faults during their marriage.

The 47-year-old spoke out after basketball icon Shaq, 50, told People he was to blame for ending their nine-year relationship, saying: “I was a d***head. You don’t know how good you got something till it’s gone.”

Shaunie told Page Six on Friday (25.11.22): “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is.”

But she added about his admission: “I don’t need that validation. I’m pretty confident in who I am and what I’ve done. And what I’ve accomplished and what I’ve worked on to better myself. I don’t need somebody else’s validation to put my chest out. I feel my best right now in life.”

She also said about wanting to move on from her former marriage: “One thousand percent, I get tired of the ‘Shaq’ questions, yes.

“I just don’t know if those questions are necessary almost 13 years later, you know what I mean? That was a time in my life... if you have any questions about Keion Henderson, you are more than willing to ask all day long, shoot!”

‘Basketball Wives’ executive producer Shaunie also told how she was never formally proposed to until her current husband Keion Henderson, 41, got down on a bended knee.

She added: “I never got proposed to and he (Keion) proposed to me. I got asked to be married, but I wasn’t proposed to. Like a man bending down on one knee with his hand in the air with a ring. I’ve never experienced that.”

Shaunie and Shaq, who share four children, married in 2002 before finalising their divorce in 2011.

Keion asked Shaunie to be his wife at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club on May 28, with the couple getting engaged in November 2021 after dating for two years.