Music industry pioneer Charles Koppelman has died aged 82.

The famed executive, who was the head of EMI Records as well as Martha Stewart and Steve Madden’s companies during his decades-long career, passed away on Friday (25.11.22), his family said.

His son Brian Koppelman – co-creator of popular TV show ‘Billions’ – posted on Instagram on Friday: “The only thing that matters is how much I loved him. And how much he taught me about every single thing that matters. He lived exactly the life he wanted to live. And he spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most. Pop, thank you.”

Charles’ daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt said on Facebook and Instagram: “With a very heavy heart, we want to share that our beloved father, pop-pop and best friend Charles Koppelman passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his entire family. His larger-than-life presence will be with us forever.”

Charles is also survived by daughter Stacy Koppelman Fritz and wife Gerri Kyhill Koppelman.

A source told Page Six Charles died after a long illness and spent his last days surrounded by friends and relatives.

One family member also told the outlet: “His seven grandchildren were the centre of his life. Along with his table at Rao’s.”

Charles started as a member of the band ‘The Ivy Three’, which performed the 1960 hit ‘Hey, Yogi’, before he became a songwriter for industry veteran Don Kirshner.

He then became managing director of Screen Gems/Columbia Music, and during his career helped guide Dolly Parton’s career, while discovering musicians from the Lovin’ Spoonful to Vanilla Ice.

Charles executive produced six Barbra Streisand albums, pairing her with singers including Barry Gibb and Neil Diamond.

He was key in creating Frank Sinatra’s hit ‘Duets’ album, founded SBK Records and was the chairman and CEO of EMI Music Publishing and EMI Records Group North America.

After leaving EMI aged 57 he became a corporate leader as chairman of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.