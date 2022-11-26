Katie Price's beloved dog Sharon has been killed in a car accident.

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been left devastated after her Pomeranian ran out on to the busy road near Katie's house and was hit by a car.

The driver took the pooch to Arun Vets in West Sussex but she died from her injuries.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the death was "rotten luck" after Katie previously lost a number of pets including in 2018 when one Alsatian was hit by a delivery driver and again in 2020 when her other Alsatian was hit by a car.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Katie's fiance Carl Woods claimed that he and Katie have split up.

The 33-year-old car salesman revealed they are "not together anymore" and he said he found the situation "quite embarrassing" as he revealed the news on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, he said: "There is no easy way to say this and it's quite embarrassing to be honest, but me and Katie are not together anymore."

Carl claimed the reality TV star "admitted" to being unfaithful, and reiterated that they have broken up.

He added: "I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me. She's admitted cheating on me, she slept with somebody else. So yeah, that's the end of that I guess.

"I'm just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and getting my life back on track and concentrating on me. But that's done."

The couple first start dating in June 2020 after they were introduced by a mutual friend, and they got engaged 10 months later.

The 44-year-old star and her man had been trying for a baby together, having explored the idea of IVF treatment.

Katie - who has kids Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with ex Kieran Hayler, as well as Harvey Price, 20, with former flame Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with former husband Peter Andre - is yet to comment publicly on the breakup for the cheating claims.