Sinitta has had to grow a "thick skin" since dating Brad Pitt.

The 59-year-old pop star dated Hollywood actor Brad, 58, on and off in the early 1980s and even though he was "very kind" she has "always dated" the person other people want her to.

She said: "Brad was drop-dead gorgeous, but he wasn't full of himself. He was very, very kind. I've

always dated the person who everybody else wants to be with, so I had to grow a thick skin. I've had girls put cigarettes out on my back in order to get closer to my man, not realising that I was the girlfriend."

The 'So Macho' hitmaker - who has adoptive children Magdalena and Zac with ex-husband Andy Willner - has been single since 2009 and admitted that she is now looking for a partner who has a "good sense of humour" and joked that good looks don't last forever except in the case of the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star.

She told heat! magazine: "[I want] kindness, a good sense of humour, warmth, intelligence. Looks don't last forever... unless you're Brad Pitt!"

Meanwhile, the 'Toy Boy' singer - who also had an on-off romance with Simon Cowell in the 1980s - has decided to sign up to reality show 'Celebs Go Dating' after getting "freaked out" by dating apps and wanting to feel "completely safe" on a blind date.

She said: "﻿I've been on dating apps, and while I'm quite happy messaging people initially, as soon as they suggest meeting up, I get a bit freaked out and stop talking to them. I've never started any of my relationships without being friends with a person first. The agency was great, because it gave me the opportunity to have a blind date where I felt completely safe."