Busy Philipps has hit back at claims she was "rude and dismissive" behind the scenes of her talk show 'Busy Tonight'.

After allegations surfaced on Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi, Busy admitted she could have been rude to the executives but insisted she treated her own staff well.

She wrote: "@deuxmoi no need to be ANON FOR ME!

"Someone sent me this and it's probably very true to many of the executives who were at the network then.

"It's not T that I f****** hated working for the E! Execs when we were trying to make our show.

"I've talked about it with @instacais on our podcast multiple times as to why I felt that way and we've been specific about situations where I know I was rude and dismissive.

"But I doubt you would find a crew member or pa or security guard who would tell you I'm rude and dismissive - I just don't like it when people who are bad at their jobs are insistent on telling me how to do mine.

"But. Let's be real. The idea that I was rude and dismissive is so steeped in misogyny it proves my point anyway."

Busy's talk show ran for one season in 2018, before it was cancelled.

Busy - who has children Birdie, 14, and Cricket, nine with Marc Silverstein - said at the time: "Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16. They decided not to pick it up. And look, we’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go. Because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it.

"I feel like we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and, I guess, culturally, and I think that we’ve had a real point of view. And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way, but, you know . . . I don’t know what to say."