Netflix Games Studio is developing an AAA PC game.

New job listings have appeared for project directors, a lead engineer, and a live service analyst, Mobilegamer.biz reports.

The game is to be built on Unreal Engine, and is a third-person action RPG.

There is also ambition for the game to be "worthy of a Netflix film/TV series".

This would be the first first-party Netflix game.

It currently offers mobile games 'Spiritfarer and 'Desta: The Memories Between'.

Meanwhile, Netflix has just acquired 'Cozy Grove' and 'Alphabear' developer Spry Fox.

The streaming giant added a sixth internal studio in a bid to "help accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix's games catalog that will have something for everyone."

Spry Fox CEO David Edery has reassured gamers that it is still committed to delivering 'Cozy Grove 2' and a mystery "larger, non-violent MMO".

He said of the acquisition in a blog post: "We can continue making the games that we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make those games better and bring them to more people around the world.

"We can stop stressing about how our games generate profit on our games and instead focus exclusively on making them as enjoyable and fulfilling to our players as possible. We can collaborate with other creative people within Netflix to hopefully get better at what we do and how we do it."

Netflix has a number of games in development with various studios and a partnership with Ubisoft.

Netflix also acquired the likes of Night School Studio, Next Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment.