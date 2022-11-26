Janelle Monae doesn't get starstruck by big names on film sets.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress appears alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in Rian Johnson's whodunnit sequel, but she wasn't fazed by working with so many famous faces.

Asked if she ever found herself in awe of her cast mates, she told the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast: "Listen, we all had a job to do.

"Obviously I'm a fan of everybody on this film, but I think once I got to really know them and see them, they became friends to me. I felt safe and I felt excited to try different things.

"You just trust each other more, and you just kind of go for it. You have a great time making a movie with great people who just happen to be celebrities - actors, artists."

The 36-year-old singer - who has transitioned into acting with roles in the likes of 'Homecoming', 'Antebellum' and Disney's remake of 'Lady and the Tramp' - also insisted there is no real difference between people working in different branches of the entertainment world.

She explained: "People are people, you know what I mean? As someone who does music and acts, just tells stories in different ways - people are people.

"You catch people in a good moment in their lives, sometimes you catch them in a bad time.

"You just give people grace, and you just allow them to be people, and don't give them any special treatment because of what they've done, or who they are. Meet them where they need you."

When it comes to her role in the 'Knives Out sequel, Janelle admitted while she enjoys "problem solving" and even hosts murder mysteries at her home, she isn't one for puzzles.

She said: "I like problem solving - I'm not a puzzle person though. If you put a thousand piece puzzle in front of me, I'm just gonna be like, what is going on?

"But I love the genre, I love the murder mystery genre, I love the whodunnit genre. I love what Rian Johnson has done in this genre.

"I think he's innovating, I think he's modernising. He's looking to the past, but so focused on the present with modernising his characters. My character, honestly, is a dream role."