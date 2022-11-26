Queen Elizabeth died with "no regrets".

The 96-year-old monarch passed away earlier this year and although she knew her time was limited, the Queen "accepted this with grace".

In an extract from his new book 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait', published in the Daily Mail, Gyles Brandreth writes: "The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect."

He added of a conversation he had with The Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, who was with the queen during her final days: "Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."

Dr Greenshields added: "She was so alive and so engaging."

Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Master of the Household, shared how he kept the Queen's spirits up after the death of her husband Prince Philip.

He said: "My principal duty with HM has been to keep her spirits up — so I've been watching Line Of Duty with her . . . I'm 'the Explainer'! It's very funny."

And the late monarch also confessed to enjoying TV as it "keeps me in touch".

She previously told Brandreth: "It keeps me in touch — when I can understand what's being said. There's an awful lot of mumbling on television now. It's not my hearing. They just don't seem to speak as clearly as they used to do."