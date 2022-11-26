Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged.

The actors - who have both played the leading role in 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Broadway - announced the news in separate Instagram posts.

Ben, 29, wrote: "he agreed to hang out forever", while Noah, 28, shared: "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

After Ben stepped down from 'Dear Evan Hansen', Galvin was announced as his replacement in November 2017.

The two actors became close friends and eventually started dating, before confirming their relationship in 2020.

Ben said at the time: ""We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time."

During the COVID 19 pandemic, the pair began "living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time, but it ended up being a beautiful time".

Ben added: "It felt exciting. Being inside, being in the same room for like a year… He made it feel really magical and special."

He later said that he had found "a partner that I really love, Noah Galvin, my boyfriend and explained how Noah helped him overcome the "fear and apprehension" he felt about reprising his role as Evan Hansen in the movie version of the production.

He said Noah "has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it".