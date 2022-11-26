King Charles has "wasted no time in getting to work".

The 74-year-old king became the monarch in September, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and royal expert Katie Nicholl thinks Charles has "hit the ground running".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Katie explained: "It was always the king's intention to hit the ground running and I think we absolutely have seen him do that.

"He's travelled tirelessly around the country. He's preparing for a series of tours, both before his coronation on May 6 and after the coronation. So, he's really putting down the markers of his new reign. He's wasted no time in getting to work."

Charles will be coronated in London in May, and the event is expected to be smaller than before. Despite this, Katie has promised that it will still be a "grand" occasion.

She said: "We know that the UK is going to have an extra bank holiday.

"We know it's not going to be as grand an occasion as the queen's coronation because there will be fewer people. We're talking 2,000 dignitaries rather than 8,000.

"That said, it's still going to take place at Westminster Abbey. It's still going to be grand with all the protocol, [pomp and circumstance] that you would expect of a coronation."

Charles is also eyeing the creation of a new "fab four" for the royal family.

Katie explained: "It's not going to be watered down in any shape or form, and I think you're going to see a real focus put, obviously, on the king and queen consort, but also on the Prince and Princess of Wales - this projection of a new fab four, which I think is really going to come to define King Charles' reign."