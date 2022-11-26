Alfred Molina has embraced his status as a "character actor".

The 69-year-old actor has starred in a host of well-known movies during his career - including 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - and Alfred is glad that he's never had to depend on his looks in order to achieve success.

He said: "I’m a big guy. I’ve always been a good ten pounds overweight. I’m tall. I was always a bit gangly when I was young, I wasn’t athletic."

Alfred has been described as a "character actor" throughout his career. And over the years, he's come to embrace his niche within the industry.

He told The Independent: "You’re not trading on your looks, you’re not trading on your personality. You’re not trading on anything that has to do with you. You can be anybody and anything. You can disappear, in effect. And that is a great gift."

Alfred is convinced that the film industry is "a very broad church and there’s room for any kind of denomination".

The actor also rejects the idea that superhero films are destroying cinema.

He explained: "Ultimately, the making of those movies isn’t the problem. The problem is the inequitable distribution of available funds for making movies. Do films really have to cost $300 million? Do those films have to have $150 million spent on them in order to get an audience?

"Whatever the accountants may say, or whatever the economics of it, there’s a kind of inequality with that."

What's more, Alfred doesn't actually see much difference between superhero movies and non-superhero films.

He said: "You might have better catering somewhere along the line, but essentially I think it’s the same gig."