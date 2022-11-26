Jaime Pressly is often mistaken for Margot Robbie.

The 45-year-old actress has revealed that people frequently confuse her with the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star.

Jaime shared: "The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie. It happens all the time."

The Hollywood star also insisted that there's much more to her than meets the eye.

She told Us Weekly: "The biggest misconception about being labelled 'beautiful' is that that’s all you are and that you don’t have a brain or anything to back it up - which couldn’t be further from the truth."

Jaime has also offered some advice to aspiring actresses, encouraging them to "learn the business" as well as their lines.

She said: "My advice for up-and-coming actresses would be to learn the business - not just your lines, but the business: how it works, what your rights are and stay true to yourself."

Jaime has starred in a host of films and TV shows during her career, including 'Not Another Teen Movie',' Joe Dirt' and 'I Love You, Man'.

But she's perhaps best known for playing Joy Turner in the NBC sitcom 'My Name Is Earl', and she'd love to revisit that role one day.

She said: "Out of all of my projects, the one I’d love to reboot or revisit is 'My Name Is Earl'."

Outside of her career, Jaime relishes spending time with her children - Dezi, 15, and five-year-old twins Lenon and Leo.

The actress explained that she loves rediscovering things when she's with her kids.

She said: "My favourite thing about being a mom is being able to see my boys’ experience and see new things for the first time. It makes it new for me again."