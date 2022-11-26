Jeff Goldblum loves the challenge of fatherhood.

The 70-year-old actor has sons Charlie, seven, and River, five, with his wife Emilie Livingston, and he's found fatherhood to be a "fun" experience.

Jeff - who married Emilie in 2014 - shared: "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She's heroic beyond imagination."

The Hollywood star acknowledged that fatherhood can be challenging. However, Jeff still loves the experience.

He told NBC's 'Today': "It's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at three and five, five and seven, they can be like feral creatures unleashed.

"Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."

Meanwhile, Jeff previously admitted that he's "glad" he waited until later in life to have children.

The actor explained that he waited until he was older to have his brood, because he can "enjoy" fatherhood now that he's less "self involved" than he used to be.

He said: "I am glad I didn't have kids until now really. I don't know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self-involved than I'm possibly capable of now, we'll see. I do enjoy my kids now."

The 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' star also admitted it was Emilie's idea to start a family.

He said: "After a couple of years during a sweet, sweet moment, she said, 'Jeez, this is going so well, what if we had a baby?'

"I had flirted with the idea before and was glad that I hadn't and had confirmed to myself that I wasn't going to but because she said it, and because of what was going on between her and I, I thought, this is a serious and interesting proposition. And it wasn't until a year later when we went to my therapist and excavated and brought to the surface all of my considerations that I became clear and wildly enthusiastic about it."