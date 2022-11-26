Gwendoline Christie fulfilled a life-long dream by working with Tim Burton.

The 44-year-old actress teamed up with the acclaimed director to shoot 'Wednesday', Netflix's new comedy-horror series, and Gwendoline has revealed that she relished the experience.

Gwendoline - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman - told the 'Backstage' podcast: "I wanted to work with Tim Burton for the whole of my life and I really loved his films growing up. I adored them. They spoke to me, you know, they really they made me feel like there was a place for me in the world.

"But also that there was someone else that viewed the world as I did, a world that was more heightened than our own, more stylised, often more beautiful, actually, and certainly more sensitive to the darker elements."

Gwendoline also relished working with Jenna, who plays Wednesday Addams on the show.

The actress said: "[She] is an exemplary actor and has done such an extraordinary job of bringing this character to life. She's so dedicated to the work, and she's also a deeply sweet and just divine person."

Meanwhile, Jenna recently admitted to being surprised the level of interest in 'Wednesday'.

She said: "I didn’t realise it at the time, and maybe that’s me being naive and lame because Tim Burton is attached to it, but I didn’t realise that so many people were going to care about the project.

"I feel like the nerves are coming back even more because I don’t know if I did a good job. I am in almost every scene. I feel like I’m still learning things about her every day - I lay up all night staring at the ceiling like, I could have done this, why didn’t I do that? It’s kind of a nightmare."