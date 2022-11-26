Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry.

The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose.

He told E! News: "They are still so young, so not entirely sure [what they want to do]. But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them."

Elton recently finished the American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and he's now looking forward to spending more time with his kids.

He said: "I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons.

"I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Elton revealed that he was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality.

The award-winning star and his husband tried to adopt a child from an orphanage that they visited.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker shared: "I was carrying this little boy around for hours. We had a press conference at the end and they said ‘You seem very fond of this little boy. Would you think of adopting him?’ and I went ‘I’d actually love to!'

"Of course, not thinking about social media, it went around the world straight away. It was ‘Elton John wants to adopt two children.'"

But ultimately, Elton and David weren't allowed to adopt the boy.

He said: "Because I was gay I wasn’t allowed to anyway.

"After that happened, David said, ‘Well, what do you think about having kids?’ I always said no but this little boy was telling me something. He was saying ‘C’mon you can be a dad,’ and that’s when we decided to have children, because of this little boy in Ukraine."