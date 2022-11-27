Linda Evans doesn't care about being 80 because life is "just an attitude".

The actress - who is best known for playing the role of Krystle Carrington in the '80s soap opera 'Dynasty' - celebrated her milestone birthday last Friday (18.11.22) and explained that while society is "fixated" on youth, there is still a lot to discuss at her age because women are "at their best" when they age.

She said: "They're doing life their way, showing us how we're doing at this time of our life. Most of society is fixated on youth, but there's a lot to be talked about when you're older because you're wiser. 80 sounds serious, but it's just an attitude. Every decade, a woman goes through something different. Women are at their best when they're 50, 60 or 70 and if we don't look forward to these years, it's a shame because we're resisting what life has to offer us. When we think we want to be in yesterday, it ruins our today; it ruins our now and our potential."

'The Big Valley' star - who lives in the small town of Rainier, Washington - went on to add that while she has tried cosmetic surgery over the years, she has not left her town since 2022 and urged fans to "enjoy life" for what it is.

She told HELLO! magazine: "You have to let go of all the stuff that says: 'Why is this not good or not right? Who's not doing what?' and get involved. Enjoy life and people. It's miraculous what they can do. I've tried all those things [cosmetic surgeries] and they're amazing. But I haven't been outside a small town in two years..."