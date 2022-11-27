Ubisoft is returning to Steam in December.

The video game publisher stopped releasing games on the cloud platform in 2019 and has since released its catalog onto rival platform Epic Games but will be returning to Steam with 'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' just in time for the festive period.

Ubisoft spokesperson Jessica Roache told The Verge: "We’re constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect."

It remains unclear exactly why Ubisoft cut ties with Steam but a page for the game on the gaming platform notes that it will launch on December 6.

A message on the page reads: "This game is not yet available on Steam Planned Release Date: 6 Dec, 2022 This game plans to unlock in approximately 2 weeks."

In 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot explained that the two companies had parted ways because they wanted to "increase" players on their own store whilst also "supporting" a new partner who had offered them "better terms."

She said: "With this deal, we saw an opportunity to increase player exposure to our own store while at the same time supporting a partner that greatly values our games and provides better terms. Early indications are supportive, as PC pre-orders are higher than for the first Division, and pre-orders on the Ubisoft store are six times higher. We believe this deal is a long-term positive for Ubisoft.