Helena Bonham Carter believes Johnny Depp has been "completely vindicated".

The 56-year-old actress doesn't think her friend will have a problem finding work after his libel trial with Amber Heard - who he had sued for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse - found in his favour, and accused the 'Aquaman' actress of "jumping on the bandwagon" of the #MeToo movement with her allegations about her ex-husband.

Asked if the film world is more forgiving and if some disgraced stars can find their way back, she said: “I don’t think there is for someone like Kevin Spacey. And Johnny certainly went through it.

“Oh, I think [Johnny] is completely vindicated. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.

“My view is that [Amber] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it."

Amber has maintained she suffered years of abuse at the hands of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and a UK trial previously found against Johnny when he sued The Sun newspaper after they branded him a "wife-beater".

Helena - who has children Billy, 18, and Nell, 14, with former partner Tim Burton - also blasted the treatment of J.K. Rowling over her defence of single-sex spaces, which have seen her "hounded" for alleged transphobia.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: “It’s horrendous, a load of b******. I think she has been hounded.

“It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain.

"You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”

However, the actress didn't want to criticise her fellow 'Harry Potter' cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, for speaking out against the wizarding author.

Asked if she thinks the trio - who found fame as a result of the film series - are ungrateful, she replied: “I won’t say that. Personally I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation. It’s hard. One thing with the fame game is that there’s an etiquette that comes with it; I don’t agree with talking about other famous people.”