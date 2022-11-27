Joe Jonas has urged people to "check in" with themselves and embrace therapy.

The singer and actor is open about speaking to a therapist to help deal with his hectic lifestyles "hopping city to city" at a rapid pace, and he admitted it was a weight off his shoulders when he finally spoke to someone.

Appearing on Variety's 'Just For Variety' podcast, he said: "I spoke to [my therapist] for an hour just before this call. We have got to check in with ourselves. It’s so important.

"I move a million of miles an hour and you’re just hopping city to city. Also at the end of the day, we’re just people and we need to look after one another and check in with ourselves.

"There were years where I didn’t look after myself and I was just going, going, going and I was feeling crazy and feeling really affected by every little thing. And then you speak to somebody and you’re like, 'Oh, this is why they're a professional! Worth listening to!' "

Plenty of his friends have also opened themselves up to therapy, and he noted how the COVID-19 pandemic was a turning point for many people.

He added: "I have a lot of friends who have been sober for many years, and who have been in therapy and who are incredible individuals. Especially the last couple of years thinking how we just all had to lock away for a couple of years and merge back.

"It's like, that's a crazy adjustment period, you know? I had this beautiful community of friends and we did meditations on Zoom each week. It was led by my friend... he's a former monk, now author."

The 33-year-old star explained how he found those calls more helpful than just playing games with his friends online.

He said: "That was so cool - we're not just doing game nights and watch parties of our favourite movies. It was like, let's actually all get together and check in with each other. That a big theme that I think I took away from these past couple of years."