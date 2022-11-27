Jodie Sweetin is "not opposed" to the idea of another 'Full House' reboot.

The 40-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the classic ABC comedy as well as its Netflix sequel 'Fuller House' but believes a third incarnation of the show could happen if it was done in a similar vein to fellow sitcom 'The Golden Girls', which followed Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four retired women who share a home together.

She said: "I still think the 'Golden Girls' version of 'Fullest House' could happen. I could see myself in a muumuu on a lanai in Miami. I feel that already. I already try and channel Bea Arthur as much as I can. Who knows what can happen, I'm not opposed to it. If you would have asked us 20-some years ago if we would do a reboot of Full House we would have been like, ‘No, probably not.' So give it another 20 years, we'll see what happens!"

However, Jodie starred alongside the late Bob Saget - who passed away in January at the age of 65 after accidentally hitting his head - and explained that he was the cast member who "made all the phone calls" but admitted that she and her other co-stars such as John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen still keep in touch.

She told E! News: "He was the one making phone calls so now we have to continue on without him. We do see each other. We get together for barbecues and dinner when we're not working."

However, her comments come just weeks after 'Big Shot' star John, 69,- who played Jesse Katsopolis in the 1980s sitcom - insisted he could not imagine a reboot following the death of Bob.

He said: "It's just not the same without him. There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a 'Full House' one, though."