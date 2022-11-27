Joy Behar was fired from 'Good Morning America' because she was the "worst receptionist."

The 80-year-old star has appeared as a host on ABC show 'The View' almost continuously since its inception in 1997 but revealed while interviewing Kumail Nanjiani about his latest project that she was once dismissed by bosses at the breakfast show because of her lack of clerical skills.

Speaking on 'The View', she said: "So, let's talk about 'Welcome to Chippendales'. First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago - I was the worst receptionist they've ever had - and, this is a true story, I was fired, they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present...so, anyway I'm familiar with Chippendales!"

Earlier this year, the former 'Joy Behar: Say Anything!' host explained that she was let go from 'The View' in 2013 after serving as a panellist for 15 years and even though she returned to the job just two years later, explained that she was "glad" to have been fired in that instance.

She said: "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why. Somebody wanted me gone. was not 100 percent my choice. When they told me they weren’t renewing, I said, ‘Good, I’m out of here.’ I didn’t like the way the show was going at that time. The way I heard it, and I don’t know what’s true because you never know, they got rid of a Republican, so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics. So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis!"