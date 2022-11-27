Clea Shearer has completed her cancer treatment.

The 40-year-old star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March but took to social media on Sunday (27.11.22) to share that she can now call herself a "survivor."

She said: "I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell,” she wrote, along with photos from the hospital. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors."(sic)

The 'Get Organized with The Home Edit' went on to add that there are "many silver linings" from her journey as she declared herself cancer-free but admitted she will always "treasure" the time she spent with her family throughout her ordeal.

She wrote on Instagram: "But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis – and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad ). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always,"(sic)