Porsha Williams marries Simon Guobadia for the second time

Porsha Williams has married Simon Guobadia for the second time.

The 41-year-old reality star tied the knot with entrepreneur Simon, 58, in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday (25.11.22) but got married once again in an American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday.

She said: "I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I'm from the south, so I love being in church. I've never been married in a church, and Simon's never been married in a church, so it's going to be a new experience for both of us. We call each other 'hubby' and 'wifey' all the time, but now it's going to be official, so I think I'm going to cry. Simon says he's not going to cry, but he's cried at home when we just talk about our relationship, so I think he's going to cry. I think we have a silent bet."

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star - who has three-year-old daughter Pila with ex-husband Kordell Stewart whilst Simon is father to Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin, and Ximena from various relationships - added that her daughter was to serve as a flower girl at the nuptials.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, she told PEOPLE: "Pilar is going to be a flower girl, and her dress is so cute, I could've copied it for a wedding gown. Then my niece, Baleigh, my sister's daughter, is going to be another flower girl. Our daughter, Ximena, is going be a junior bridesmaid. Our sons, Christian and Benjamin, are going to walk my grandmother down the aisle. Simon's oldest son, Quentin, is going to walk him down the aisle."

