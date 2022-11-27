Spencer Neville has to have weekly therapy sessions.

The 32-year-old actor - who is best known for starring as Zach in the hit Netflix series 'Ozark' - explained that attending sessions on a weekly basis has been "transformative" for his mental health.

He said: "Weekly therapy has been the most transformative thing ever for me."

Meanwhile, the 'Days of Our Lives' star - who is currently his debut in the second season of 'Sex Lives of College Girls' as a frat boy - went on to add that physical exercise is a "must" for his happiness but added that his favourite time of the day is when he gets to walk his dog in the evenings.

He told Us Weekly: "Exercise is a must for me to stay happy and healthy. This assault bike will wreck you. My dog Ruki — my best friend — and I go for a walk in Griffith Park [on an evening], It’s my favorite way to get outside and unwind/disconnect from a long day."

"I’m the new frat guy that comes in and shakes things up a bit. I was not in frat! But, I hung out with them — you know, you go to the bars, you go to the frats. There was this one bar, and it was a frat bar. I forget the name of it, but it was the coolest place of all the bars because they would give you this 48-ounce styrofoam cup and half of it is liquor. It’s like $10 for 48 ounces. That was where I studied what it meant to be in a frat. How to behave, how to hold yourself, how to talk to women