Billie Eilish and Ellie Goulding are leading the line-up for Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales are heading to Boston, Massachusetts on Friday (02.12.22) to attend his environmental awards which will be handed out at the MGM Music Hall - and the event features a starry line-up of famous faces which includes performances by Billie and Ellie as well as Annie Lennox and R and B duo Chloe x Halle.

'James Bond' star Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor Shailene Woodley will hand out prizes during the night along with the Princess of Wales herself. The Prince will take to the stage at the end of the evening to make the closing remarks.

The event will be co-hosted by TV and radio presenter Clara Amfo and 'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim.

Ellie Goulding said in a statement: "[I am] a big supporter of the Prince of Wales' passion for the environment and share in The Earthshot Prize's mission to protect and restore our planet. I am particularly excited for viewers around the world to learn about the innovative solutions presented by this year's cohort of Finalists."

Annie Lennox added: "The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth's damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival. The objective of The Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a 'Waste-Free World' and 'Reviving Our Oceans.' I'm therefore honoured to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission."

Shailene Woodley said:"The Finalists are extraordinary, and I am thrilled to play a part in helping to spotlight their incredible solutions and the inspiring work they do every day."

The Prince of Wales led the Earthshot Prize Council, which includes Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett and Sir David Attenborough, in selecting the finalists who stand a chance of making the final five, who will each be rewarded $1 million towards their climate change solutions. Among the 15 finalists is an all-female Kenyan start-up that makes cleaner-burning stoves, which don't require charcoal. The five winners will be announced at the ceremony in Boston on Friday (02.12.22).

Prince William previously said: "William said: "The innovators, leaders, and visionaries that make up our 2022 Earthshot Finalists prove there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet. They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come."

He added: "I am so excited to celebrate these 15 Finalists and see the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize announced in Boston – the hometown of President John F. Kennedy, who shared The Earthshot Prize's belief that seemingly impossible goals are within reach if we only harness the limitless power of innovation, human ingenuity, and urgent optimism."