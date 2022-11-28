Kim Kardashian has condemned Balenciaga's controversial teddy bear adverts and declared she's "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.

The luxury fashion house removed the holiday campaign images - which show children clutching teddy bear bags adorned what appeared to be bondage gear - and issued and apology and now Kim has spoken out to insist her partnership with the brand is hanging in the balance.

In a series of posts on Twitter, she wrote: "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

She went on to add: "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim concluded her tweets by insisting she's mulling over whether to continue working with the company. She added: "

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with - and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

Balenciaga bosses previously said sorry in a statement, which read: "We sincerely apologise for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign."

They added they strongly condemn the "abuse of children in any form."