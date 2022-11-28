A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal John Legend's Porsche.

The LAPD was called on Monday (28.11.22) after the male was seen on CCTV sitting inside the luxury sports car outside a Los Angeles studio where the 43-year-old singer was recording music.

According to TMZ, the suspect sat in the vehicle and appeared to be looking for a way to start the car.

He allegedly told the police officers he owned the Porsche before attempting to flee the scene but failed to get away.

The man was then charged with grand theft auto and taken into custody where he is being held on $85,000 bail.

The alleged attempted theft comes five years after a taxi driver was found guilty of stealing John's luggage.

The theft took place at New York's JFK Airport in March 2017 with the 'All of You' hitmaker reporting that his Louis Vuitton travel bag had been taken from an unattended cart.

John took to Twitter at the time to reveal that his bag, which had several expensive items inside, including a pair of $30,000 Cartier panther-shaped diamond-studded cufflinks and a $500 pair of sunglasses, as well as designer clothes, had been swiped.

Luckily for the singer, airport police saw the events unfold on the CCTV cameras around the area, and managed to catch the culprit.

Queens cab driver Agustin Hilario had claimed that he took the bag accidentally, but surveillance footage analysed by Port Authority Police showed him wheeling the cart to a secluded area of the airport before grabbing the bag and fleeing.

Following a week-long trial - which included a testimony from John - Hilario was found guilty by a jury of criminal possession of stolen property.

In his testimony, John had told the court that the cufflinks had a lot of sentimental value to him because they had been a gift from his model wife Chrissy Teigen and the panther design was inspired by his high school mascot.

He said: "It was a very special gift that my wife spent a lot of time looking for and was proud to give them to me. It meant a lot to her, and it meant a lot to me that she went through that to gift them to me."