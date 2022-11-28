Nintendo Pictures is hiring "various" roles to work on the "planning and production of animation videos."

The firm said it is working on animations based on Nintendo IP, but didn't divulge which franchises.

A rough translation of Nintendo's tweet in Japanese read: “Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd., a Nintendo Group company, plans and produces videos using Nintendo IP. Currently, we are hiring careers for various occupations related to the planning and production of animation videos. If you are interested in creating videos that can be enjoyed by customers all over the world, please apply.”

First up, is the 'Super Mario Bros.' movie.

Chris Pratt and Jack Black go to battle in the upcoming animation.

The first trailer of the eagerly-awaited movie adaptation of the iconic video games series, which sees the Hollywood stars portray the iconic Italian plumber Mario and villainous Bowser, respectively, dropped in October.

Bowser launches an attack on the Ice Kingdom with his Koopa Troopas, however, they have to fend off an army of penguin soldiers.

Upon hearing Pratt's voice for Mario for the first time, many fans have taken to social media to say his accent appears unchanged.

However, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star had insisted his Mario voice would be “updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

He went on: “I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear."

The cast also includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The delayed flick will hit cinemas in April 2023.