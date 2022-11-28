Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks it's "crazy" she's been married for 22 years.

The 53-year-old actress - who married Michael Douglas in November 2020 after two years together - split briefly from her spouse in 2013 but thinks it is normal for any long relationship to have its low patches.

She said: "It’s impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

"I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure!

"But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don’t really like it any more – I’ll put it up for resale."

The 'Wednesday' actress is 25 years younger than the 'Wall Street' actor - with whom she has children Dylan, 22, and 19-year-old Carys - but insisted the age gap has never made a difference to their relationship.

She told Telegraph magazine: "We’ll walk around a golf course together for four hours at a time. We have a lot of serious similarities too. We were born on the same day, 25 years apart.

"We’re just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he’s 25 years older than me.

"I remember people saying, 'When you’re 50, he’s going to be 75.' Well that’s just maths."

When the couple's daughter was born, Catherine decided to take a break from acting and she has no regrets about her decision.

She said: "I had a two-and-a-half-year-old and a newborn and I just felt very satisfied with life.

"Like I couldn’t do any more of the craziness that one needs to be involved in to sustain that kind of profile. I just wanted to be with my babies, so we moved to Bermuda and brought them up there."

Asked if she missed working, she added: "No. Not at all. Listen, I was born to pop out babies. I had my daughter in an hour and a half. And I remember telling my doctor, 'OK, I think I can push now,' and him saying, 'Oh, it’s going to be a while yet,' and me insisting, 'No. I really do think I can push.'

"I wouldn’t change that period of my life for anything in the world."