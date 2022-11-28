Mariah Carey says her body "never looked better" than in her music video for 'My All.'

The 52-year-old pop star released the track from her fifth album 'Butterfly' in 1997 and got to work with the "genius" fashion photographer Herb Ritts on the black-and-white music video and admitted that having a "talented" team around her showed her body at the best it has ever been.

She said: "Okay, so first of all, I completely agree. Herb was a genius. I don’t even know how to put it into words, but I’m just so thankful that I was able to work with him. And the only reason I was able to was because I was out of that sequestered situation; you know the one. [Laughs] Serge Normant did the hair. Laura Mercier did the makeup. L’Wren Scott was the stylist. She put me in that incredible dress. I swear, darling, my body never looked better. Everyone was just so, so talented. They don’t make videos like that anymore."

Meanwhile, the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monore with ex-husband Nick Cannon but has been in a relationship with choreographer Bryan Tanaka since 2016 - explained that when she has always gone to great lengths to celebrate the holiday season even before her children were born.

She told W Magazine: "I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."